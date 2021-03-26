HighVista Strategies LLC Makes New $2.76 Million Investment in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 249,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,000. DouYu International makes up 1.8% of HighVista Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. HighVista Strategies LLC owned 0.08% of DouYu International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of DouYu International by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,897,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112,354 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in DouYu International by 1,985.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,999,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807,539 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DouYu International in the 4th quarter valued at $39,228,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new stake in DouYu International in the 4th quarter valued at $35,083,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its position in DouYu International by 1,164.0% in the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,984,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

DOYU traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.20. 171,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,826,255. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 1.05. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $20.54.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. DouYu International had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 8.92%. DouYu International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. DouYu International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.57.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

