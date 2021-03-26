Tri Locum Partners LP Invests $356,000 in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

Tri Locum Partners LP purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 62,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. Tri Locum Partners LP owned about 0.09% of CymaBay Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBAY traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $4.42. The company had a trading volume of 19,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,703. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.56. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $9.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.45.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CBAY. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.18.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis and sclerosing cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

