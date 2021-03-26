Tri Locum Partners LP Invests $281,000 in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HSY. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in The Hershey by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,635,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,420,000 after acquiring an additional 550,580 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hershey by 398.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 402,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,267,000 after buying an additional 321,535 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Hershey by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 869,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,398,000 after buying an additional 261,391 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hershey by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 883,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,647,000 after buying an additional 225,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of The Hershey by 363.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 275,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,910,000 after buying an additional 215,716 shares during the last quarter. 52.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hershey alerts:

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total value of $42,105.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,422,451.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total value of $365,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,331 shares in the company, valued at $28,091,865.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,899 shares of company stock worth $2,855,825. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.43.

Shares of The Hershey stock traded up $1.41 on Friday, hitting $158.45. 12,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,403. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.02. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $125.50 and a 1-year high of $158.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.71%.

The Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

See Also: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.