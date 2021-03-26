V3 Capital Management L.P. Takes $23.57 Million Position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

V3 Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 613,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,574,000. Apartment Income REIT makes up approximately 4.7% of V3 Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $645,051,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $300,159,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,139,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,611,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,290,000.

AIRC traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.85. 8,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,257. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a one year low of $35.99 and a one year high of $45.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.35.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.50). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th.

In other news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total value of $336,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,304.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $711,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,576.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, December 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Truist lowered shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apartment Income REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.89.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 98 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

