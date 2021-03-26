4,432 Shares in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Purchased by Tri Locum Partners LP

Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 20,266.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 7,661.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors own 51.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPB traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,486,512. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $40.70 and a 1 year high of $54.08. The company has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.17%.

In related news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $342,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 35.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CPB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.27.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

