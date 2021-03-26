Tri Locum Partners LP Invests $6.95 Million in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 121,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,945,000. Apellis Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 2.5% of Tri Locum Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 152.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,739,000 after buying an additional 60,546 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 29,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 9,507 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,045,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,193,000 after purchasing an additional 66,929 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 774,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,273,000 after purchasing an additional 150,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on APLS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.64.

NASDAQ APLS traded down $1.06 on Friday, reaching $40.10. The stock had a trading volume of 15,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.86. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.41. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.34 and a 1-year high of $58.47.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.40. The business had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.54 million. Research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total transaction of $116,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 672,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,431,497.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $317,125.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,750 shares of company stock worth $1,141,370. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

