Cartica Management LLC Sells 296,000 Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Cartica Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 717,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296,000 shares during the period. Bilibili accounts for approximately 16.9% of Cartica Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cartica Management LLC’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $61,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bilibili during the third quarter worth $51,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

BILI traded down $3.59 on Friday, hitting $92.06. 427,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,439,271. Bilibili Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.05 and a 12 month high of $157.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.56 and a beta of 1.42.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.46). The firm had revenue of $588.50 million for the quarter. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. Equities research analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BILI has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Nomura upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.05.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

