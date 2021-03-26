Thrive Token Price Hits $0.0086 on Major Exchanges (THRT)

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One Thrive Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0086 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Thrive Token has a market capitalization of $889,411.59 and $11,250.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Thrive Token has traded up 387% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00022773 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00050118 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $352.27 or 0.00654215 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.82 or 0.00064656 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00023746 BTC.

About Thrive Token

Thrive Token (CRYPTO:THRT) is a token. It was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,247,500 tokens. Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs . Thrive Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thriveico . Thrive Token’s official website is ico.thrivelabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Thrive is a blockchain-based marketplace to buy and sell advertising. It provides the consumers with the possibility of receiving rewards for sharing their data and reviewing the quality of websites on Thrives ecosystem. Features like premium placements, accurate reach or brand security are meant to be available for the publishers and advertisers at Thrive. ThriveToken is an Ethereum-based token and is native to Thrive. THRT ERC20 token is the only digital/fiat coin used in the Thrive marketplace and it is used as a medium for rewards payments for data sharing or website reviews. “

Thrive Token Token Trading

