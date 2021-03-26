Zap Hits Market Capitalization of $62.71 Million (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 26th. In the last week, Zap has traded down 28.3% against the U.S. dollar. Zap has a total market capitalization of $62.71 million and approximately $3.07 million worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zap token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000493 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00022773 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00050118 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $352.27 or 0.00654215 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.82 or 0.00064656 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00023746 BTC.

About Zap

Zap (ZAP) is a token. Its launch date was October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 tokens. Zap’s official website is www.zap.org . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Buying and Selling Zap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

