Schroders (SHNWF) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Schroders (OTCMKTS: SHNWF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/8/2021 – Schroders was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/5/2021 – Schroders had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

3/5/2021 – Schroders had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/5/2021 – Schroders had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/5/2021 – Schroders had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/4/2021 – Schroders was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

2/22/2021 – Schroders had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/3/2021 – Schroders was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/28/2021 – Schroders had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

OTCMKTS SHNWF traded up $1.11 on Friday, hitting $48.55. The stock had a trading volume of 148 shares, compared to its average volume of 717. Schroders plc has a one year low of $29.27 and a one year high of $50.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.27.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

