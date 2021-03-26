Cream (CRM) Hits 1-Day Volume of $6.00

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. During the last week, Cream has traded down 36.1% against the U.S. dollar. Cream has a market cap of $51,000.25 and $6.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cream coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,800.57 or 0.99913834 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00034476 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00011609 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $201.37 or 0.00373972 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.78 or 0.00283725 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.03 or 0.00696481 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003225 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.14 or 0.00074546 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Cream Profile

Cream (CRYPTO:CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com . The official message board for Cream is cream.technology

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Cream Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

