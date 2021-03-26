Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC Boosts Position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,033,292 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,813 shares during the quarter. Workiva accounts for approximately 4.9% of Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $94,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Workiva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Workiva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WK traded down $1.29 on Friday, reaching $88.07. The company had a trading volume of 10,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,355. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.26 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.25 and its 200 day moving average is $81.10. Workiva Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.87 and a 52-week high of $114.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.30. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 79.60% and a negative net margin of 19.34%. On average, research analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WK shares. William Blair started coverage on Workiva in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.78.

In other Workiva news, EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 7,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $737,319.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,902,092.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Julie Iskow sold 29,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total value of $2,816,301.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 160,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,428,883.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,534 shares of company stock valued at $7,092,413 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected reporting and compliance platform worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data integration and preparation tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, and customer relationship management platforms, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise systems.

