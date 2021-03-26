305,068 Shares in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Acquired by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 305,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,163,000. Madison Square Garden Sports makes up approximately 0.3% of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. owned approximately 1.26% of Madison Square Garden Sports at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGS. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MSGS traded down $5.40 on Friday, hitting $177.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,760. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.60 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $190.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.71. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12 month low of $140.15 and a 12 month high of $251.35.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $28.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.24 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie upped their price target on Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Madison Square Garden Sports from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Madison Square Garden Sports currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.89.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

