New England Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,000 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

New England Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,671 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.67. 485,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,500,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $27.52 and a 52 week high of $61.14. The company has a market cap of $74.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.41, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.41.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.91%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Truist lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Mizuho raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.08.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

