Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.54 EPS

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.54), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 337.05% and a negative return on equity of 169.68%.

AWH traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,830. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.07. The stock has a market cap of $736.81 million, a P/E ratio of -48.33 and a beta of 3.28. Aspira Women’s Health has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $10.54.

Get Aspira Women's Health alerts:

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. The company provides sells OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS risk of malignancy tests for ovarian cancer.

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.