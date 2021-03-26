Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) is Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s 10th Largest Position

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,370,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 420,694 shares during the quarter. Equity Residential comprises approximately 0.7% of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $140,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Equity Residential by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 273,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,221,000 after acquiring an additional 28,062 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Equity Residential by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 107,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,381,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Equity Residential by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Presima Inc. raised its stake in Equity Residential by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 66,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 19,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equity Residential by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQR traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.32. 59,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,695,691. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $45.42 and a fifty-two week high of $76.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.89.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $613.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.00 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.05%.

In related news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $427,033.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EQR shares. Truist lowered Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.12.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

