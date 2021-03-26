New England Asset Management Inc. Has $3.21 Million Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

New England Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $3,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Entergy from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their target price on Entergy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.54.

In other news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $377,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total value of $187,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ETR stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.98. 18,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,617,623. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.54 and its 200 day moving average is $99.59. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $82.81 and a twelve month high of $113.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.37%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

