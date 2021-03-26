TIG Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 170,000 Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:TVACU)

TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:TVACU) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. III Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,048,000.

Get Thayer Ventures Acquisition alerts:

TVACU stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.20. 74,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,412. Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $11.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.72.

Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Valencia, California.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TVACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:TVACU).

Receive News & Ratings for Thayer Ventures Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thayer Ventures Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.