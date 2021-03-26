TIG Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 228,095 Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN)

TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 228,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,345,000. TIG Advisors LLC owned 0.30% of Avanti Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVAN. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Avanti Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,515,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Avanti Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,301,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avanti Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,311,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avanti Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avanti Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $208,000.

Shares of NYSE:AVAN traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,412. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.43. Avanti Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.54 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40.

Avanti Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

