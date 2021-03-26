Carbon (CRBN) Price Tops $0.30 on Top Exchanges

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded up 13.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. In the last week, Carbon has traded up 92.1% against the dollar. Carbon has a market capitalization of $8.14 million and $845,895.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carbon token can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000552 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Carbon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00060246 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005607 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $115.66 or 0.00214760 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.51 or 0.00806826 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00052931 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00077572 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00026917 BTC.

About Carbon

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,406,139 tokens. The official website for Carbon is crbn.io . Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio

Carbon Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CRBNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carbon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.