Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) Issues Earnings Results

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Panbela Therapeutics stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $4.20. The company had a trading volume of 30,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,566. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.03. Panbela Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.37 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Panbela Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics treatment for unmet medical needs. The company focuses on diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatitis and pancreatic cancer. Its lead product candidate is SBP-101, which is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

