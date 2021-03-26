TIG Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEBCU)

TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEBCU) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 413,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,470,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Nebula Caravel Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Nebula Caravel Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Nebula Caravel Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $540,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nebula Caravel Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $810,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nebula Caravel Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,188,000.

NEBCU traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.08. The company had a trading volume of 451,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,742. Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $13.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.61.

Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

