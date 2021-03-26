295,137 Shares in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COOLU) Acquired by TIG Advisors LLC

TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COOLU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 295,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $370,000.

Get Corner Growth Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS:COOLU traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.06. 25,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,706. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.46. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $10.95.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Recommended Story: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COOLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COOLU).

Receive News & Ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.