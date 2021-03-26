Holicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:HOLUU) Shares Sold by TIG Advisors LLC

TIG Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Holicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:HOLUU) by 40.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 696,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473,434 shares during the quarter. TIG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Holicity were worth $7,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HGC Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Holicity by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. HGC Investment Management Inc. now owns 995,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,341,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Holicity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Holicity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Holicity during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,105,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Holicity during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,420,000.

OTCMKTS HOLUU traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $12.92. 10,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,118. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.48. Holicity Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.16 and a twelve month high of $24.59.

Holicity Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

