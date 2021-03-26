TIG Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Galileo Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GLEO)

TIG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Galileo Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GLEO) by 433.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 526,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 427,644 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.02% of Galileo Acquisition worth $5,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GLEO. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Galileo Acquisition by 1,028.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,116,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,051,000 after buying an additional 1,017,343 shares in the last quarter. Omni Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Galileo Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $1,908,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galileo Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. 62.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GLEO traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $10.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,903. Galileo Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $10.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.21.

Galileo Acquisition Corp. does not have signification operations. It focuses on effecting a merger , share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies operating in the consumer, retail, food and beverage, fashion and luxury, specialty industrial, technology, or healthcare sectors, which are headquartered in Western Europe.

