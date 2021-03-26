TIG Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 78,083 Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 78,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,200,000. Alexion Pharmaceuticals accounts for 0.6% of TIG Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.83.

NASDAQ ALXN traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $153.36. 67,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,847,918. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.40 and a 200 day moving average of $137.40. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.30 and a twelve month high of $162.60. The company has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

