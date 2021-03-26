TIG Advisors LLC Invests $227.89 Million in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,395,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,890,000. Slack Technologies comprises 11.4% of TIG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WORK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Slack Technologies by 868.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Slack Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Slack Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Slack Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Slack Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 65.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WORK traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.21. The company had a trading volume of 221,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,044,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.60 and a 12 month high of $44.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.42. The company has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.67 and a beta of -0.02.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The firm had revenue of $250.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WORK has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stephens cut shares of Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Slack Technologies from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Slack Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Slack Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.16.

In other news, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 49,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $2,069,603.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 172,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,262,968.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $52,571.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 40,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,569.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 182,716 shares of company stock worth $7,684,861. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

