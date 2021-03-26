Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 72,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 7,362 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 23,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in General Mills by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,651,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,562,000 after acquiring an additional 134,539 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in General Mills by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 194,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,991,000 after purchasing an additional 18,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on General Mills from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.40.

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $305,116.89. Also, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,629,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,916 shares in the company, valued at $4,641,880.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Mills stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.09. The company had a trading volume of 172,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,916,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.46 and a 200 day moving average of $59.00. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.38 and a 52-week high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 56.51%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

