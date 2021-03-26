Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 301,341 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) by 4,635.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 307,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301,341 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCQ. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $159,000. Tlwm purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $241,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCQ traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,968. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.17 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.72.

