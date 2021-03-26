Glenmede Trust Co. NA Reduces Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,162,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,830 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.06% of Chevron worth $98,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 616,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,046,000 after acquiring an additional 9,330 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,122,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,614,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,022 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 77,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after acquiring an additional 15,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 22,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.39.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.35. The stock had a trading volume of 382,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,797,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $204.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.30, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.79. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $112.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.