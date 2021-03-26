Sapience Investments LLC Has $11.24 Million Holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Sapience Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 625,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,200 shares during the quarter. Sterling Bancorp comprises 1.6% of Sapience Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Sapience Investments LLC owned 0.32% of Sterling Bancorp worth $11,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 141,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 250.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 56,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 40,546 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $433,000. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Javier L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $71,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,159.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 8,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $192,029.44. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sterling Bancorp stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.81. 506,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,785,679. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.68. Sterling Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $26.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.13.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $256.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.27 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

STL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Sterling Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

