Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stake Lifted by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,794,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,483 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 1.4% of Mariner LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $179,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,238,000 after buying an additional 4,489,121 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013,261 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,527,116,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,960,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,932 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,049,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,310,000 after acquiring an additional 314,058 shares during the period.

VEA stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.23. 299,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,026,372. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $31.59 and a 1-year high of $50.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.68.

