Headinvest LLC Purchases 1,207 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Headinvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Linde by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in Linde by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Linde by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LIN traded up $4.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $277.90. 46,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,933,261. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $256.71 and its 200-day moving average is $250.32. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $159.41 and a 12-month high of $274.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $1.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.77%.

In other Linde news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.44.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

