Headinvest LLC Grows Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 264.7% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000.

IEMG traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.11. 729,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,547,356. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.71 and a 1 year high of $69.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.51.

