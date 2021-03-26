Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Buys 4,716 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 689,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.90% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $15,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 67,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 17,025 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 168,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 47,252 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 14,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter.

BSCN traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $21.74. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,688. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.16 and a fifty-two week high of $21.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.84.

