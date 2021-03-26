Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 265,642,111 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,401,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,497,000 after acquiring an additional 775,040 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,327,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,465,000 after purchasing an additional 208,903 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,241,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,755,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,931,000 after purchasing an additional 239,948 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $360.18. The stock had a trading volume of 169,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,052,500. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $357.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $335.13. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $224.13 and a 1-year high of $366.05.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

