I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Trading Down 7.1%

Shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) dropped 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $45.36 and last traded at $45.36. Approximately 12,641 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 342,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.85.

IMAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on I-Mab in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on I-Mab from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on I-Mab in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.72.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of I-Mab during the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of I-Mab during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,415,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of I-Mab during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,144,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of I-Mab during the 4th quarter valued at about $407,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,923,000 after purchasing an additional 27,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

About I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab (TJ202), a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin (TJ101), a long-acting human growth hormone that has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and Olamkicept (TJ301), a IL-6 blocker, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune diseases.

