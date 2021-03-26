Morgan Stanley Has $8.92 Billion Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,857,457 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.4% of Morgan Stanley’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.09% of Visa worth $8,922,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Visa by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 432.0% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $1.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $209.80. 116,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,359,037. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $212.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.45. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.60 and a 52-week high of $228.23. The company has a market cap of $409.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.36.

In other Visa news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total transaction of $6,680,787.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,947 shares of company stock worth $29,322,127 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

