JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,207,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,044,249 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.8% of Morgan Stanley’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,982,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 364.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,191,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,661,572,000 after acquiring an additional 9,566,427 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,288,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,848,803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610,076 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,205,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,463,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,838 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,458,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,886,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,913,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of JPM traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.43. The stock had a trading volume of 651,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,491,687. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $82.40 and a 52 week high of $161.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.91. The company has a market capitalization of $468.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Seaport Global Securities raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.08.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.