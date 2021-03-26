Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Duquesne Family Office LLC

Duquesne Family Office LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 53.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 22,157 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.9% of Duquesne Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Duquesne Family Office LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $33,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,928,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $2,370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,075.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $10.24 on Friday, reaching $2,022.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,187. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,064.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,774.90. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,075.08 and a 52-week high of $2,145.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.09, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

