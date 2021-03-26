Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Legal & General Group (LGGNY)

Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS: LGGNY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/17/2021 – Legal & General Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/16/2021 – Legal & General Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “LEGAL & GENERAL is a leading UK risk, savings and investment group. Legal & General today provides life assurance and other financial protection products, annuities and long-term savings products including ISA’s and pensions. With over £250 billion in funds under management, it is also the largest investor for UK pension funds. Legal & General has over 5.5 million UK customers. Their products are sold through over thirty bank and building society relationships, through Independent Financial Advisers and also directly to customers. Legal & General Assurance Society Limited, their principal operating company, is one of Europe’s top rated life companies for financial strength, with an AA+ rating from Standard & Poor’s and Aa1 from Moody’s. “

3/12/2021 – Legal & General Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

3/11/2021 – Legal & General Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/9/2021 – Legal & General Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/22/2021 – Legal & General Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/16/2021 – Legal & General Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/5/2021 – Legal & General Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Legal & General Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/29/2021 – Legal & General Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/29/2021 – Legal & General Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “LEGAL & GENERAL is a leading UK risk, savings and investment group. Legal & General today provides life assurance and other financial protection products, annuities and long-term savings products including ISA’s and pensions. With over £250 billion in funds under management, it is also the largest investor for UK pension funds. Legal & General has over 5.5 million UK customers. Their products are sold through over thirty bank and building society relationships, through Independent Financial Advisers and also directly to customers. Legal & General Assurance Society Limited, their principal operating company, is one of Europe’s top rated life companies for financial strength, with an AA+ rating from Standard & Poor’s and Aa1 from Moody’s. “

1/27/2021 – Legal & General Group was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/26/2021 – Legal & General Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of OTCMKTS LGGNY traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.15. 7,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,142. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.82. Legal & General Group Plc has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $20.39.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI) segments. The LGR segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for company pension schemes; lifetime mortgages; and lifetime care plans.

