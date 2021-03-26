XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) Shares Acquired by Inherent Group LP

Inherent Group LP increased its stake in XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) by 274.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. XP makes up about 0.3% of Inherent Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Inherent Group LP’s holdings in XP were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XP in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in XP by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in XP in the fourth quarter valued at $447,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in XP by 94.2% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 11,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 5,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in XP in the fourth quarter valued at $513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

XP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised XP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised XP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

Shares of XP stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.91. 18,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,919. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.40. XP Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.66 and a 12-month high of $52.94.

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

