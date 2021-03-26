Hutner Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Hutner Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,370 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Magellan Midstream Partners makes up 0.5% of Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MMP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.89.

Shares of NYSE:MMP traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.27. 25,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,774,117. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $31.66 and a one year high of $49.91.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.24 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 86.34%.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

