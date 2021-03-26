59 North Capital Management LP Invests $4.05 Million in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

59 North Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 157,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,048,000. The Chefs’ Warehouse comprises about 1.5% of 59 North Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHEF. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,864,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,530 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,587,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,786,000 after purchasing an additional 519,646 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,774,000. North Fourth Asset Management LP bought a new stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse in the third quarter worth approximately $4,640,000. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. increased its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 846,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,751,000 after purchasing an additional 217,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHEF shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on The Chefs’ Warehouse from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

The Chefs’ Warehouse stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.25. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.04 and a fifty-two week high of $34.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -29.98 and a beta of 2.46.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $281.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.88 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 20,000 shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total transaction of $613,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 121,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,741,080.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

