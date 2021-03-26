Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,210 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Menlo Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 50,140 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 24,925 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in CVS Health by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 485,350 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,149,000 after acquiring an additional 36,999 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 32,564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 10,622 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,694 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 304,515 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $20,799,000 after buying an additional 61,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS stock traded up $1.23 on Friday, hitting $75.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,149,396. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $98.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.43. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $77.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In other news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $4,842,761.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,139,094. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,999 shares of company stock worth $13,778,193 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.08.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Featured Story: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.