Mariner LLC Sells 8,548 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Mariner LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,548 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $78,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000.

Shares of IWF traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $239.25. 47,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,465,418. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $142.87 and a 12 month high of $255.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.57.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

