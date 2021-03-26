Burger Swap (BURGER) Trading 16.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded up 17.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 26th. In the last week, Burger Swap has traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar. Burger Swap has a total market capitalization of $70.67 million and approximately $219.42 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Burger Swap token can now be bought for about $5.89 or 0.00010900 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00060751 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005601 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.87 or 0.00216252 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $441.90 or 0.00817701 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00052992 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00077234 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00027319 BTC.

Burger Swap Token Profile

Burger Swap’s total supply is 12,372,425 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,997,425 tokens. The official website for Burger Swap is burgerswap.org

Burger Swap Token Trading

