The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Sold by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 45.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,458,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,193,273 shares during the quarter. The AZEK comprises about 0.8% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.94% of The AZEK worth $56,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The AZEK by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,788,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413,605 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in The AZEK by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,597,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,887,000 after purchasing an additional 508,585 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in The AZEK by 22.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,448,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,246,000 after purchasing an additional 450,069 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in The AZEK by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,185,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,349 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in The AZEK by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,588,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,079,000 after purchasing an additional 187,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.81. The stock had a trading volume of 31,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,935. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.32. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $48.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.93.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $212.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZEK has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on The AZEK from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on The AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on The AZEK from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on The AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The AZEK from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.06.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. The operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

