Spectrecoin Price Tops $0.10 on Major Exchanges (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 26th. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Spectrecoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00053652 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.82 or 0.00262436 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000755 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00016039 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00009889 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

Spectrecoin (CRYPTO:XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.