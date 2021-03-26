Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Increased to $145.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price increased by Barclays from $131.00 to $145.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.61.

Darden Restaurants stock traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $147.50. 29,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,460. The company has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $43.11 and a twelve month high of $147.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.91.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 47.28%.

In related news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,149,474.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,854,642.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $10,424,692.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,620,877.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 21,313 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

